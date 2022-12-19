Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 2.4% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 474.5% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.61. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,576. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average of $187.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

