Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Increased by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.1% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 363,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 13,960,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,405,000 after purchasing an additional 317,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 245,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

