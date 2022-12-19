Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Increased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $217.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day moving average is $231.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

