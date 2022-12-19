Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.66. 849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,186. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $183.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

