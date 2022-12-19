Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.07

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 9300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Vector Acquisition Co. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAQC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

