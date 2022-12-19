Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $3.77

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Venus token can now be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00022555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market cap of $45.92 million and approximately $992,823.17 worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

