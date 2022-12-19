Verasity Price Down 6% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $27.53 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

