Verge 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.22 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Verge has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $44.13 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,728.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00379110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.54 or 0.00870007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00094968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00607314 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00267856 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,151,163 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

