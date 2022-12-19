Veritaseum (VERI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27,422.66

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $90.90 million and $27,422.66 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $42.29 or 0.00252989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

