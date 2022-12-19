Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and $32,164.04 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,777.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00384833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00863431 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00095829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00611253 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00267129 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,697,685 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

