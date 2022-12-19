Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $21,016.80 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,628.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00380516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.00872494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00092690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00603208 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00274894 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,702,947 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.