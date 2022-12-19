Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Buys 9 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($19.68) per share, with a total value of £144.36 ($177.11).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victrex alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, Martin Court acquired 9 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,724 ($21.15) per share, for a total transaction of £155.16 ($190.36).

On Monday, October 17th, Martin Court bought 9 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,593 ($19.54) per share, with a total value of £143.37 ($175.89).

Victrex Stock Performance

LON VCT opened at GBX 1,576 ($19.34) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,694.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,740.89. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,522 ($18.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,502 ($30.70). The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,966.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Victrex Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($26.87) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.35) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Victrex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.