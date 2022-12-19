Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Buys 9 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($19.68) per share, with a total value of £144.36 ($177.11).
Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Martin Court acquired 9 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,724 ($21.15) per share, for a total transaction of £155.16 ($190.36).
- On Monday, October 17th, Martin Court bought 9 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,593 ($19.54) per share, with a total value of £143.37 ($175.89).
Victrex Stock Performance
LON VCT opened at GBX 1,576 ($19.34) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,694.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,740.89. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,522 ($18.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,502 ($30.70). The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,966.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.
Victrex Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on VCT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($26.87) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.35) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.
Victrex Company Profile
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
Featured Articles
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.