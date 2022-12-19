Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 117.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VKTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,828. The company has a market capitalization of $529.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 159,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

