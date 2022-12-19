Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.50.

Several brokerages have commented on VCISY. UBS Group upped their price target on Vinci from €114.00 ($120.00) to €116.00 ($122.11) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vinci from €120.00 ($126.32) to €122.00 ($128.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vinci from €113.00 ($118.95) to €116.00 ($122.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vinci from €113.00 ($118.95) to €111.00 ($116.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

Vinci Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.58%.

(Get Rating)

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.