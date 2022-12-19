Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 19,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.
Insider Transactions at Visa
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $207.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.74 and its 200-day moving average is $202.08. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $389.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.
Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.