Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 19,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $207.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.74 and its 200-day moving average is $202.08. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $389.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.