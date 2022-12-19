Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $287.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $290.00 to $287.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on V. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.69.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:V opened at $206.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.08. The company has a market capitalization of $389.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $3,196,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 597,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $132,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

