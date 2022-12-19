Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Trading Up 2.6%

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 1,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 413,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Wabash National Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Wabash National had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $655.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $172,178.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,261 shares of company stock valued at $976,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

