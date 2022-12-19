Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.06

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter valued at $112,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 28.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

