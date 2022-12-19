WAX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.92 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. WAX has a total market cap of $108.16 million and $2.92 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $874.54 or 0.05261467 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00488696 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.86 or 0.28955463 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,303,776,468 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,303,601,697.4119854 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0473329 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,833,472.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

