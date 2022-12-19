WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 545 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,855 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.60.

FedEx stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

