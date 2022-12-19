WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 3.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.52. The company had a trading volume of 67,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,427. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.