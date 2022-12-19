Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,885 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $47,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $114.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

