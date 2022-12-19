Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 511,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $36,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,443. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of BMY opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $60.86 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

