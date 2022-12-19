Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $43.77 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $43,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,629 shares of company stock valued at $10,061,823. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Shares of NXST opened at $177.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.68 and a 200-day moving average of $178.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

