Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $49.55 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $49,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 36,382.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 229,211 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 63.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Intuit by 12.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $384.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.51. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $658.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

