Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,039 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.16% of Entergy worth $33,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Entergy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 227,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,936,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.47.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $114.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average of $112.10. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.