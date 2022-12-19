Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,261 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 459,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $51,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after buying an additional 1,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 596.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,594,000 after buying an additional 672,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 186.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after buying an additional 610,950 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after buying an additional 553,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 450.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after buying an additional 549,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $123.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

