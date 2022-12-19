Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,483 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of McKesson worth $35,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

McKesson stock opened at $372.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.99. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $229.04 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

