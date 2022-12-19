Wells Fargo & Company Increases Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target to $8.05

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.25 to $8.05 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WEBR. UBS Group decreased their price target on Weber to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised Weber from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $8.05 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.80.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber Price Performance

NYSE:WEBR opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. Weber has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.27 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weber

About Weber

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the second quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weber by 133.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.