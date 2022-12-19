Wells Fargo & Company Trims Olin (NYSE:OLN) Target Price to $66.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Olin to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.43. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $9,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after buying an additional 135,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Olin by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 136,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Olin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

