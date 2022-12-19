Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,142 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,606 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,068,000 after buying an additional 611,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of D stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 73,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

