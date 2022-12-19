Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.24. 14,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,644. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

