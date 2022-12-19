Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.45.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $449.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,305. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $483.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $430.47 and a 200 day moving average of $412.26.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

