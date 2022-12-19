Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 39,193 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 402.0% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Starbucks by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Starbucks by 7.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 32,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 27,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.
Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
