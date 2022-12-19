Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1,210.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,329 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,654.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,120 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,797,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,021,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,000 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. 14,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

