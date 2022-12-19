Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,541 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,567,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 504,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,097,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

