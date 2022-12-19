Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MCD traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.90. 20,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,666. The firm has a market cap of $196.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.78. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

