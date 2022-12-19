Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $8.87 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,166 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.1 %

PYPL traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 167,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $196.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.