Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,363 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,241,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.