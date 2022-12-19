Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 4,125 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of MAA stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.91. 6,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,138. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

