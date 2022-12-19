Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,588 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

USB stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 59,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,796. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

