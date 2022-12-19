Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,516 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.09. 83,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,557,487. The company has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

