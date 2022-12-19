Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 28,579 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,579 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $268.42. 14,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

