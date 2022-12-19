Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 3,376 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 107.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 52.7% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 64,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 22,371 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

UNP stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,133. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

