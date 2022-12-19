Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 34,129 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,129 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.61. 2,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,987. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

