Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 44,901 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,901 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after buying an additional 551,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,066,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,590,000 after buying an additional 111,298 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,584,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.39. 21,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

