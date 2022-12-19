Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 6,914 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

DHR traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,868. The company has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

