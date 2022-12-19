Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,576,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $353.11. The stock had a trading volume of 49,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,166. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

