Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of HIX stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,474 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

