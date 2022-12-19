Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 30th

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.23.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
