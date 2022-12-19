Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 30th

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 287.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.